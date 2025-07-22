Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3426; (P) 1.3468; (R1) 1.3535; More…

No change in GBP/USD’s outlook and intraday bias stays neutral. On the upside, firm break of 1.3561 support turned resistance will argue that correction from 1.3787 has already completed after hitting 1.3369 support. Intraday bias will be back on the upside for retesting 1.3787. Nevertheless, firm break of 1.3363/9 will bring deeper correction to 1.3138 cluster support (38.2% retracement of 1.2099 to 1.3787 at 1.3142).

In the bigger picture, up trend from 1.3051 (2022 low) is in progress. Next medium term target is 61.8% projection of 1.0351 to 1.3433 from 1.2099 at 1.4004. Outlook will now stay bullish as long as 55 W EMA (now at 1.3017) holds, even in case of deep pullback.