Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3395; (P) 1.3458; (R1) 1.3500; More…

GBP/USD is holding above 1.3363 support and intraday bias stays neutral. On the upside, break of 1.3587 will target a retest on 1.3787 high. However, sustained break of 1.3363 support will argue that it’s already correcting the whole rally from 1.2099, and target 1.3206 resistance turned support.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 1.3051 (2022 low) is in progress. Next medium term target is 61.8% projection of 1.0351 to 1.3433 from 1.2099 at 1.4004. Outlook will now stay bullish as long as 55 W EMA (now at 1.3045) holds, even in case of deep pullback.