Fri, Aug 01, 2025 @ 09:12 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookGBPUSD OutlookGBP/USD Daily Outlook

GBP/USD Daily Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3167; (P) 1.3225; (R1) 1.3263; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains on the downside as fall from 1.3787 short term top is in progress for 100% projection of 1.3787 to 1.3363 from 1.3587 at 1.3163. Firm break there will target 161.8% projection 1.2901 next. On the upside, above 1.3281 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first. But risk will stay on the downside as long as 1.3363 support turned resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 1.3051 (2022 low) is in progress. Next medium term target is 61.8% projection of 1.0351 to 1.3433 from 1.2099 at 1.4004. Outlook will now stay bullish as long as 55 W EMA (now at 1.3045) holds, even in case of deep pullback.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

What’s Better, Forex or Stock Trading?

Five Tips on Choosing a Forex Signals Provider

Retracement in Forex Trading

What is Scalping in Forex Trading?

A Trade or a Gamble?

Traits of a Successful Trader

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.