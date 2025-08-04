Tue, Aug 05, 2025 @ 01:52 GMT
GBP/USD Mid-Day Outlook

By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3177; (P) 1.3244; (R1) 1.3345; More…

No change in GBP/USD’s outlook and intraday bias stays neutral. On the upside, sustained break of 1.3363 support turned resistance will indicate that the fall has completed as a three-wave correction. Further rally should then be seen back to 1.3587 resistance next. Nevertheless, sustained trading below 38.2% retracement of 1.2099 to 1.3787 at 1.3142 will target 61.8% retracement at 1.2744.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 1.3051 (2022 low) is in progress. Next medium term target is 61.8% projection of 1.0351 to 1.3433 from 1.2099 at 1.4004. Outlook will now stay bullish as long as 55 W EMA (now at 1.3049) holds, even in case of deep pullback.

