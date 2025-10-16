Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3344; (P) 1.3376; (R1) 1.3435; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains neutral first. Fall from 1.3725 could still extend lower. But even in that case, Strong support is expected from 1.3140 cluster (38.2% retracement of 1.2099 to 1.3787 at 1.3142) to complete the corrective pattern from 1.3787. On the upside, break of 1.3526 will bring stronger rally back to 1.3725/87 resistance zone.

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.0351 (2022 low) is still seen as a corrective move. Further rally could be seen to 61.8% projection of 1.0351 to 1.3433 (2024 high) from 1.2099 (2025 low) at 1.4004. But strong resistance could emerge from 1.4248 (2021 high) to limit upside. Sustained break of 55 W EMA (now at 1.3173) will argue that a medium term top has already formed and bring deeper fall back to 1.2099.