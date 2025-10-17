Fri, Oct 17, 2025 @ 07:30 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookGBPUSD OutlookGBP/USD Daily Outlook

GBP/USD Daily Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3399; (P) 1.3427; (R1) 1.3462; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD stays neutral and outlook is unchanged. Fall from 1.3725 could still extend lower through 13247. But even in that case, strong support is expected from 1.3140 cluster (38.2% retracement of 1.2099 to 1.3787 at 1.3142) to complete the corrective pattern from 1.3787. On the upside, break of 1.3526 will bring stronger rally back to 1.3725/87 resistance zone.

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.0351 (2022 low) is still seen as a corrective move. Further rally could be seen to 61.8% projection of 1.0351 to 1.3433 (2024 high) from 1.2099 (2025 low) at 1.4004. But strong resistance could emerge from 1.4248 (2021 high) to limit upside. Sustained break of 55 W EMA (now at 1.3173) will argue that a medium term top has already formed and bring deeper fall back to 1.2099.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.