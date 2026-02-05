Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3622; (P) 1.3677; (R1) 1.3712; More…

Intraday bias is back on the downside as pullback from 1.3867 short term top resumes. Deeper decline would be seen to 55 D EMA (now at 1.3482). On the upside, above 1.3732 minor resistance will bring retest of 1.3867. Firm break there will resume larger up trend towards 1.4284 key resistance.

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.0351 (2022 low) is resuming by breaking through 1.3787 high. Further rally should be seen to 1.4284 key resistance (2021 high). Decisive break there will add to the case of long term bullish trend reversal. For now, outlook will stay bullish as long as 1.3008 support holds, even in case of deep pullback.