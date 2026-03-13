Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3392; (P) 1.3438; (R1) 1.3463; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD is back on the downside with breach of 1.3252 support. Fall from 1.3867 is resuming, and should target 1.3008 structural support. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 1.3482 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, considering bearish divergence condition in both D and W MACD, a medium term top should be in place from 1.3867. Firm break of 1.3008 support will argue that fall from 1.3867 is at least corrective the whole rise from 1.0351 (2022 low) with risk of bearish reversal. That would open up further decline to 38.2% retracement of 1.0351 to 1.3867 at 1.2524. For now, medium term outlook will be neutral at best as long as 1.3867 resistance holds, or under further development.