Mon, Mar 23, 2026 18:19 GMT
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    GBP/USD Mid-Day Outlook

    ActionForex
    By ActionForex

    Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3279; (P) 1.3362; (R1) 1.3426; More…

    GBP/USD is still bounded in sideway trading and intraday bias stays neutral. Further decline is in favor with 1.3482 resistance intact. On the downside, below 1.3216 will resume the fall from 1.3867 to 1.3008 structural support. However, decisive break of 1.3482 will argue that the fall from 1.3867 has completed, and turn bias back to the upside for 61.8% retracement of 1.3867 to 1.3216 at 1.3618.

    In the bigger picture, considering bearish divergence condition in both D and W MACD, a medium term top should be in place at 1.3867. Firm break of 1.3008 support will argue that fall from 1.3867 is at least correcting the rise from 1.0351 (2022 low) with risk of bearish reversal. That would open up further decline to 38.2% retracement of 1.0351 to 1.3867 at 1.2524. For now, medium term outlook will be neutral at best as long as 1.3867 resistance holds, or until further development.

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