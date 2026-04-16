Thu, Apr 16, 2026 09:57 GMT
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    GBP/USD Daily Outlook

    ActionForex
    By ActionForex

    Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3543; (P) 1.3562; (R1) 1.3581; More…

    Further rally is still expected in GBP/USD with 1.3483 minor support intact. Firm break of 61.8% retracement of 1.3867 to 1.3158 at 1.3596 will extend the rise from 1.3158 to retest 1.3867 high. On the downside, below 1.3483 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first.

    In the bigger picture, current development suggests that price actions from 1.3867 are merely a corrective pattern within the broader up trend from 1.0351 (2022 low). With 1.3008 support intact, medium term bullishness is maintained and break of 1.3867 is back in favor for a later stage, towards 1.4248 key resistance (2021 high).

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