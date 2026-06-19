GBP/USD’s fall continues today and intraday bias stays on the downside. Decisive break of 1.3158 support will extend the whole decline from 1.3867 to 100% projection of 1.3867 to 1.3158 from 1.3657 at 1.2948. On the upside, above 1.3260 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first, before staging another fall.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3867 are a corrective pattern within the broader up trend from 1.0351 (2022 low). With 1.3008 support intact, medium term bullishness is maintained and break of 1.3867 is in favor for a later stage, towards 1.4248 key resistance (2021 high). However, firm break of 1.3008 will at least bring deeper fall to 38.2% retracement of 1.0351 to 1.3867 at 1.2524, with increased risk of bearish reversal.