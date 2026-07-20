Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains neutral for moment. Current development argues that corrective pattern from 1.3867 has completed with three waves down to 1.3139. Above 1.3557 will target 1.3657 first. Firm break there will bring retest of 1.3867 high. However, break of 1.3339 support will dampen this bullish view and bring deeper fall back to 1.3139 instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3867 are a corrective pattern within the broader up trend from 1.0351 (2022 low). With 1.3008 support intact, medium term bullishness is maintained and break of 1.3867 is in favor for a later stage, towards 1.4248 key resistance (2021 high). However, firm break of 1.3008 will at least bring deeper fall to 38.2% retracement of 1.0351 to 1.3867 at 1.2524, with increased risk of bearish reversal.