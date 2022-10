Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3728; (P) 1.3756; (R1) 1.3808; More…

USD/CAD’s rally resumed by breaking 1.3832 and intraday bias is back on the upside. Current up trend should target 161.8% projection of 1.2005 to 1.2947 from 1.2401 at 1.3925. Decisive break there will target 200% projection at 1.4285. On the downside,e below 1.3701 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first. but outlook will stays bullish as long as 1.3501 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low) is still in progress. Based on current impulsive momentum, it could be resuming long term up trend from 0.9056 (2007 low). Whether it is or it isn’t, retest of 1.4689 (2016 high) should be seen next. This will now remain the favored case as long as 1.3222 resistance turned support holds.