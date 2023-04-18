<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3351; (P) 1.3386; (R1) 1.3428; More….

USD/CAD is staying in consolidation above 1.3299 and intraday bias remains neutral. Overall, fall from 1.3860 is seen as the third leg of the corrective pattern from 1.3976. In case of another decline, down side should be contained by 1.3224/61 support zone to bring rebound. Break of 1.3552 should turn bias back to the upside for stronger rally.

In the bigger picture, the up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low) is still in progress. Break of 1.3976 will confirm resumption and target 61.8% projection of 1.2401 to 1.3976 from 1.3261 at 1.4234. Firm break there will pave the way to long term resistance zone at 1.4667/89 (2016, 2020 highs). On the downside, sustained break of 55 W EMA (now at 1.3282) is needed to confirm medium term topping. Otherwise, outlook will remain bullish even in case of deep pull back.