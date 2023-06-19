Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3171; (P) 1.3205; (R1) 1.3233; More….
Intraday bias in USD/CAD remains on the downside at this point. Fall from 1.3976 is developing at least a a deeper correction. Further fall should be seen to 100% projection of 1.3860 to 1.3299 from 1.3653 at 1.3092 next. On the upside, above 1.3353 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first, before staging another decline.
In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3976 are still viewed as a correction to up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low), but chance of trend reversal is increasing with current decline. But in either case, sustained trading below 38.2% retracement of 1.2005 to 1.3976 at 1.3233 will pave the way to 61.8% retracement at 1.2758. Risk will stay on the downside as long as 1.3653 resistance holds, even in case of strong rebound.