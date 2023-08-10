<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3400; (P) 1.3427; (R1) 1.3450; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CAD is turned neutral for some consolidations below 1.3501 temporary top. But further rally is expected as long as 1.3318 support holds. Current development argues that correction from 1.3976 has completed with three waves down to 1.3091. Above 1.3501 will resume the rise from 1.3091 to 1.3653 resistance next. Break there will further confirm this case and target 1.3976 high.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3976 are viewed as a corrective fall only. Upon completion, rise from 1.2005 (2021 low) would resume through 1.3976 towards 1.4667/89 long term resistance zone. In case of another fall, downside should be contained by 61.8% retracement of 1.2005 to 1.3976 at 1.2758.