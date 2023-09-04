<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3517; (P) 1.3565; (R1) 1.3640; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CAD remains neutral for the moment, and some more consolidations could be seen. On the upside, decisive break of 1.3653 resistance should confirm that correction from 1.3976 has completed, and target a test on this high. Meanwhile, below 1.3488 will bring another fall to 55 D EMA (now at 1.3421).

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3976 are viewed as a corrective pattern only. Upon completion, rise from 1.2005 (2021 low) would resume through 1.3976. Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.2005 to 1.3976 from 1.3091 at 1.4309. For now, this will remain the favored case as long as 55 D EMA (now at 1.3415) holds.