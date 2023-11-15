<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3637; (P) 1.3741; (R1) 1.3796; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CAD remains on the downside for the moment. Fall from 1.3853 is seen as the third leg of the corrective pattern from 1.3897. Deeper fall would be seen to 1.3627 and possibly below. Strong support should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 1.3091 to 1.3897 at 1.3589 to bring rebound. Break of 1.3897 is expected at a later stage to resume larger rally.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, corrective pattern from 1.3976 (2022 high) should have completed with three waves down to 1.3091. Decisive break of 1.3976 high will confirm resumption of up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low). Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.2401 to 1.3976 from 1.3091 at 1.4064. This will remain the favored case as long as 1.3378 support holds.