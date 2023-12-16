USD/CAD Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USD/CAD’s fall from 1.3897 resumed and accelerated lower last week, closing below 1.3378 support. The development argues that whole rise from 1.3091 has completed at 1.3897 already. Initial bias stays on the downside this week. Sustained trading below 1.3378 will bring deeper fall to 1.3091 support next. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 1.3479 support turned resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, outlook is mixed up by deeper then expected fall from 1.3897. But after all, price actions from 1.3976 (2022 high) are viewed as a corrective pattern that’s in progress. Larger up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low) is still expected to resume at a later stage as long as 1.2947 resistance turned support holds.

In the longer term picture, price actions from 1.4689 (2016 high) are seen as a consolidation pattern, which might have completed at 1.2005. That is, up trend from 0.9506 (2007 low) is expected to resume at a later stage. This will remain the favored case as long as 1.2947 resistance turned support holds.