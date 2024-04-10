USD/CAD Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3546; (P) 1.3572; (R1) 1.3598; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CAD is back on the upside with break of 1.3646 resistance. Firm break of channel resistance would prompt upside acceleration, and extend the rally from 1.3176 to 1.3897 resistance next. On the downside, below 1.3554 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral again. But further rally will remain in favor as long as 1.3477 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3976 (2022 high) are viewed as a corrective pattern only. In case of another fall, strong support should emerge above 1.2947 resistance turned support to bring rebound. Overall, larger up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low) is still expected to resume through 1.3976 at a later stage.