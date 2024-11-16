USD/CAD Weekly Outlook

USD/CAD’s break of 1.3976 key resistance last week confirms larger up trend resumption. Initial bias remains on the upside this week. Next near term target is 61.8% projection of 1.3418 to 1.3958 from 1.3841 at 1.4175. On the downside, below 1.4032 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first. But outlook will stay bullish as long as 1.3841 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 1.2005 (2021) is resuming with break of 1.3976 key resistance (2022 high). Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.2401 to 1.3976 from 1.3418 at 1.4391. Now, medium term outlook will remain bullish as long as 1.3418 support holds, even in case of deep pullback.

In the longer term picture, price actions from 1.4689 (2016 high) are seen as a consolidation pattern, which might have completed at 1.2005. That is, up trend from 0.9506 (2007 low) is expected to resume at a later stage. This will remain the favored case as long as 1.3418 support holds.