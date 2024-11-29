Fri, Nov 29, 2024 @ 10:54 GMT
USD/CAD Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3995; (P) 1.4019; (R1) 1.4038; More

USD/CAD is staying in range of 1.3926/4177 and intraday bias remains neutral. Further rally is expected with 1.3930 support intact. On the upside, firm break of 1.4177 will resume larger up trend. However, break of 1.3926 will turn bias to the downside for deeper pullback to 55 D EMA (now at 1.3850).

In the bigger picture, up trend from 1.2005 (2021) is resuming with break of 1.3976 key resistance (2022 high). Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.2401 to 1.3976 from 1.3418 at 1.4391. Now, medium term outlook will remain bullish as long as 1.3418 support holds, even in case of deep pullback.

