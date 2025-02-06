Thu, Feb 06, 2025 @ 08:11 GMT
USD/CAD Daily Outlook

By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.4275; (P) 1.4310; (R1) 1.4350; More

Intraday bias in USD/CAD remains neutral for the moment. Downside of the consolidation from 1.4791 should be contained by 1.4260 cluster support (38.2% retracement of 1.3418 to 1.4791 at 1.4267), which is also close to 55 D EMA (now at 1.4264). Larger up trend is expected to resume through 1.4791 at a later stage. However, firm break of 1.4260 will indicate that deeper correction is underway.

In the bigger picture, the break of 1.4667/89 key resistance zone (2020/2015 highs) confirms long term uptrend resumption. Next target is 100% projection of 1.2401 to 1.3976 from 1.3418 at 1.4993. Medium term outlook will remain bullish as long as 1.3976 resistance turned holds (2022 high), even in case of deep pullback.

