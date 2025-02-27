USD/CAD Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.4297; (P) 1.4333; (R1) 1.4372; More…

USD/CAD’s break of 1.4378 resistance suggests that corrective pullback from 1.4791 has already completed at 1.4150. Intraday bias is back on the upside for retesting 1.4791 high next. On the downside, though, break of 55 4H EMA (now at 1.4276) will extend the correction through 1.4150 to 1.3946 cluster support (61.8% retracement of 1.3418 to 1.4791 at 1.3942).

In the bigger picture, long term up trend is tentatively seen as resuming with prior breach of 1.4667/89 key resistance zone (2020/2015 highs). Next target is 100% projection of 1.2401 to 1.3976 from 1.3418 at 1.4993. This will remain the favored case as long as 1.3976 resistance turned support holds (2022 high), even in case of deep pullback.