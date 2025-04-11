Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3920; (P) 1.4015; (R1) 1.4080; More…

USD/CAD’s fall from 1.4791 resumed by breaking through 1.4026 and intraday bias is back on the downside. Sustained break of 1.3946 will carry larger bearish implication. Next target is 100% projection of 1.4791 to 1.4150 from 1.4414 at 1.3773. On the upside, break of 1.4150 support turned resistance is needed to indicate short term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will stay bearish in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, focus is now on 1.3976 resistance turned support (2022 high), which is close to 55 W EMA (now at 1.4001). Strong rebound from there will retain medium term bullishness. That is, up trend from 1.2005 is still in progress for breaking through 1.4791 at a later stage. However, sustained break there should confirm medium term topping at 1.4791. Deeper correction would be seen to 38.2% retracement of 1.2005 (2021 low) to 1.4791 at 1.3727.