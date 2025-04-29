Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3799; (P) 1.3846; (R1) 1.3875; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CAD is turned neutral first. On the upside, break of 1.3903 minor resistance will extend the rebound from 1.3780. But upside should be limited by 1.4150 support turned resistance (38.2% retracement of 1.4791 to 1.3780 at 1.4166). On the downside, firm break of 1.3780 short term bottom will resume the whole fall from 1.4791.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.4791 medium term top could either be a correction to rise from 1.2005 (2021 low), or trend reversal. In either case, further decline is expected as long as 1.4150 resistance turned support holds. firm break of 38.2% retracement of 1.2005 (2021 low) to 1.4791 at 1.3727 will pave the way back to 61.8% retracement at 1.3069.