Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3759; (P) 1.3809; (R1) 1.3847;

USD/CAD’s breach of 1.3780 suggests that fall from 1.4791 is resuming. Intraday bias is back on the downside for 1.3727 fibonacci level next. On the upside, break of 1.3903 resistance is needed to indicate short term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will stay bearish in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.4791 medium term top could either be a correction to rise from 1.2005 (2021 low), or trend reversal. In either case, further decline is expected as long as 1.4150 resistance turned support holds. Firm break of 38.2% retracement of 1.2005 (2021 low) to 1.4791 at 1.3727 will pave the way back to 61.8% retracement at 1.3069.