Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3804; (P) 1.3834; (R1) 1.3883; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CAD is turned neutral again with current recovery. Deeper fall is expected as long as 1.3903 resistance holds. Below 1.3768 temporary low will resume the decline from 1.4791 to 1.3727 fibonacci level next. However, firm break of 1.3903 will indicate short term bottoming, and turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound towards 55 D EMA (now at 1.4086).

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.4791 medium term top could either be a correction to rise from 1.2005 (2021 low), or trend reversal. In either case, further decline is expected as long as 1.4150 resistance turned support holds. Firm break of 38.2% retracement of 1.2005 (2021 low) to 1.4791 at 1.3727 will pave the way back to 61.8% retracement at 1.3069.