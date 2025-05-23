Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3840; (P) 1.3864; (R1) 1.3883; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CAD remains mildly on the downside at this point. Deeper decline should be seen for retesting 1.3479 low, or further to 1.3727 key fibonacci level. Nevertheless, break of 1.3888 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside, to extend the corrective pattern from 1.3749 with another rising leg.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.4791 medium term top could either be a correction to rise from 1.2005 (2021 low), or trend reversal. In either case, further decline is expected as long as 1.4150 resistance turned support holds. Firm break of 38.2% retracement of 1.2005 (2021 low) to 1.4791 at 1.3727 will pave the way back to 61.8% retracement at 1.3069.