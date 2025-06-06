Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3645; (P) 1.3665; (R1) 1.3694; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CAD stays on the downside as decline from 1.4791 is in progress. . Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.4414 to 1.3749 from 1.4014 at 1.3603. Firm break there will pave the way to 100% projection at 1.3349. On the upside, above 1.3741 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.4791 medium term top could either be a correction to rise from 1.2005 (2021 low), or trend reversal. In either case, further decline is expected as long as 1.4014 resistance holds. Firm break of 38.2% retracement of 1.2005 (2021 low) to 1.4791 at 1.3727 will pave the way back to 61.8% retracement at 1.3069.