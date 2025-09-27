USD/CAD Weekly Outlook

USD/CAD’s rise from 1.3538 resumed by breaking through 1.3923 last week. Initial bias stays on the upside this week for 1.4014 cluster resistance. As this rally is still seen as a corrective move, upside should be limited by 1.4014 to bring reversal. On the downside, below 1.3884 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.4791 medium term top could either be a correction to rise from 1.2005 (2021 low), or trend reversal. In either case, further decline is expected as long as 1.4014 cluster resistance (38.2% retracement of 1.4791 to 1.3538 at 1.4017) holds. Next target is 61.8% retracement of 1.2005 (2021 low) to 1.4791 (2025 high) at 1.3069. However, sustained break of 1.4014 will argue that fall from 1.4791 has completed, and bring stronger rally to 61.8% retracement at 1.4312.

In the long term picture, considering bearish divergence condition in M MACD, up trend from 0.9506 (2027 low) might have completed with five waves up to 1.4791. Sustained trading below 55 M EMA (now at 1.3520) will solidify this case and bring deeper medium term fall to 38.2% retracement of 0.9056 to 1.4791 at 1.2600, even as a correction. Nevertheless, strong rebound from the 55 E MEA will retain bullishness for up trend resumption through 1.4791 later.