Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3970; (P) 1.3990; (R1) 1.4011; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CAD remains neutral as consolidations from 1.4078 is still extending. Further rally is expected as long as 1.3930 support holds. Break of 1.4078 will resume the rise from 1.3538 to 61.8% retracement of 1.4791 to 1.3538 at 1.4312.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.4791 medium term top is likely just unfolding as a correction to up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low). Based on current momentum, rise from 1.3538 is the second leg, and a third leg should follow before up trend resumption. That is, range trading is set to extend for the medium term. For now, this will remain the favored case as long as 1.3725 support holds.