Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.4010; (P) 1.4028; (R1) 1.4041;

Intraday bias in USD/CAD remains neutral for the moment. On the upside, firm break of 1.4039 minor resistance will bring stronger rebound to retest 1.4139 high. On the downside, below 1.3984 will target 1.3886 support next. Overall, rise from 1.3538 is in favor to continue as long as 1.3886 support holds.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.4791 medium term top is likely just unfolding as a correction to up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low), with rise from 1.3538 as the second leg. A third leg should follow before up trend resumption. That is, range trading is set to extend for the medium term. For now, this will remain the favored case as long as 1.3886 support holds. However, firm break of 1.3886 will revive the case that fall from 1.4791 is indeed a larger scale correction.