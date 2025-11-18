Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.4028; (P) 1.4044; (R1) 1.4072; More…

The extended rebound for 1.3984 suggests that pullback from 1.4139 has already completed. Intraday bias in USD/CAD is back on the upside for retesting 1.4139. Firm break there will resume the whole rally from 1.3538. On the downside through, below 1.4016 will resume the fall from 1.4139 through 1.3984 instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.4791 medium term top is likely just unfolding as a correction to up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low), with rise from 1.3538 as the second leg. A third leg should follow before up trend resumption. That is, range trading is set to extend for the medium term. For now, this will remain the favored case as long as 1.3886 support holds. However, firm break of 1.3886 will revive the case that fall from 1.4791 is indeed a larger scale correction.