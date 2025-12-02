Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3968; (P) 1.3985; (R1) 1.4015; More…

USD/CAD recovered ahead of near term channel support and intraday bias is turned neutral first. Some consolidations could be seen above 1.3936 temporary low. But risk will stay mildly on the downside as long as 55 4H EMA(now at 1.4033) holds. Below 1.3936 will target 38.2% retracement of 1.3538 to 1.4139 at 1.3909. Sustained break there will indicate that whole rise from 1.3538 has completed. Deeper fall should then be seen to 61.8% retracement at 1.3768 next. However, fir break of 55 4H EMA will retain near term bullishness, and bring retest of 1.4139 high.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.4791 medium term top is likely just unfolding as a correction to up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low), with rise from 1.3538 as the second leg. A third leg should follow before up trend resumption. That is, range trading is set to extend for the medium term. For now, this will remain the favored case as long as 1.3886 support holds. However, firm break of 1.3886 will revive the case that fall from 1.4791 is indeed a larger scale correction.