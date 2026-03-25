Wed, Mar 25, 2026 15:17 GMT
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    USD/CAD Mid-Day Outlook

    ActionForex
    By ActionForex

    Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3724; (P) 1.3756; (R1) 1.3796; More

    Intraday bias in USD/CAD stays on the upside at this point. Rebound from 1.3480 is seen as correcting the whole down trend from 1.4791. Further rise should be seen to 1.3927 resistance, and probably further to 38.2% retracement of 1.4791 to 1.3480 at 3981. For now, risk will stay on the upside as long as 1.3669 support holds, in case of retreat.

    In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.4791 are seen as a corrective pattern to the whole up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low). Deeper fall could be seen, as the pattern extends, to 61.8% retracement of 1.2005 to 1.4791 at 1.3069. However, break of 1.3927 resistance will argue that the correction has completed with three waves down to 1.3480 already.

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