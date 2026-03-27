Fri, Mar 27, 2026 11:42 GMT
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    USD/CAD Daily Outlook

    ActionForex
    By ActionForex

    Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3820; (P) 1.3844; (R1) 1.3886; More

    USD/CAD’s rally from 1.3480 is in progress and intraday bias remains on the upside. It’s seen as correcting the whole down trend from 1.4791 and should target 1.3927 resistance, or probably further to 38.2% retracement of 1.4791 to 1.3480 at 3981. On the downside, below 1.3816 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first.

    In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.4791 are seen as a corrective pattern to the whole up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low). Deeper fall could be seen, as the pattern extends, to 61.8% retracement of 1.2005 to 1.4791 at 1.3069. However, break of 1.3927 resistance will argue that the correction has completed with three waves down to 1.3480 already.

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