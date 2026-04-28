Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3588; (P) 1.3636; (R1) 1.3674; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CAD remains on the downside for the moment. Fall from 1.3965 should target a retest of 1.3480 low. Firm break there will resume larger down trend. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 1.3713 resistance holds, in case of recovery

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.4791 are seen as a corrective pattern to the whole up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low). Deeper fall could be seen, as the pattern extends, to 61.8% retracement of 1.2005 to 1.4791 at 1.3069. However, decisive break of 38.2% retracement of 1.4791 to 1.3480 at 1.3981 will argue that the correction has completed with three waves down to 1.3480 already. Further break of 1.4139 will confirm and bring retest of 1.4791 high.