USD/CAD Weekly Outlook

USD/CAD’s pullback from 1.4247 accelerated lower last week but overall outlook is unchanged. It’s seen as correcting the rise from 1.3480 only. Downside should be contained by 1.3965 cluster support (38.2% retracement of 1.3480 to 1.4247 at 1.3954 to bring rebound. On the upside, above 1.4159 minor resistance will bring retest of 1.4247 high. Firm break there will target 61.8% retracement of 1.4791 to 1.3480 at 1.4290.

In the bigger picture, current development suggests that fall from 1.4791 has completed as a three wave correction to 1.3480. It’s still early to judge if rise from there a corrective bounce, or resumption of the larger up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low). But in either case, retest of 1.4791 high should be seen next.

In the long term picture, rising 55 M EMA (now at 1.3631) remains intact. Thus, up trend from 0.9056 (2007 low) could still be in progress. However, considering bearish divergence condition M MACD, sustained trading below 55 M EMA will argue that the up trend has completed with five waves up to 1.4791, and turn medium term outlook bearish for correction to 38.2% retracement of 0.9056 to 1.4791 at 1.2600.