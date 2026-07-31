USD/CAD’s corrective fall from 1.4247 extended lower and intraday bias stays mildly on the downside. Strong support should be seen from 1.3965 cluster support (38.2% retracement of 1.3480 to 1.4247 at 1.3954) to bring rebound. On the upside, break of 1.4127 will bring stronger rally back to retest 1.4247.

In the bigger picture, current development suggests that fall from 1.4791 has completed as a three wave correction to 1.3480. It’s still early to judge if rise from there a corrective bounce, or resumption of the larger up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low). But in either case, retest of 1.4791 high should be seen next.