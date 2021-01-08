<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8800; (P) 0.8830; (R1) 0.8886; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains neutral for the moment. With 0.8918 resistance intact, another fall is in favor. On the downside, break of 0.8756 will resume larger down trend to long term projection level at 0.8639. However, sustained break of 0.8918 will indicate short term bottoming, on bullish convergence condition in 4 hour MACD, after missing 61.8% projection of 0.9901 to 0.8998 from 0.9304 at 0.8746. Intraday bias will be turned back to the upside for stronger rebound, back towards 0.8998 support turned resistance.

In the bigger picture, decline from 1.0237 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 1.0342 (2016 high). There is no clear sign of completion yet. Next target will be 138.2% projection of 1.0342 to 0.9186 from 1.0237 at 0.8639. In any case, break of 0.9304 resistance is needed to signal medium term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will remain bearish in case of rebound.