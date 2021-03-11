<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9276; (P) 0.9299; (R1) 0.9323; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains neutral for the moment. Consolidations from 0.9374 should be relatively brief with 0.9256 minor support intact. On the upside, break of 0.9374 will resume recent rise to 61.8% retracement of 0.9901 to 0.8756 at 0.9464. On the downside, break of 0.9256 will bring deeper pull back. But overall, further rally is expected as long as 0.9044 resistance turned support holds.

In the bigger picture, current development argues that fall from 1.0237 has completed at 0.8756, on bullish condition in daily and weekly MACD. Current rally from 0.8756 should target 0.9901 resistance first. Break there will target 1.0237/0342 resistance zone in the medium term. This will now remain the favored case as long as 0.9044 resistance turned support holds.