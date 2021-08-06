Fri, Aug 06, 2021 @ 16:35 GMT
Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9053; (P) 0.9066; (R1) 0.9079; More….

USD/CHF rebounds strongly today and focus is now on 0.9116 support turned resistance. Sustained break there will argue that fall from 0.9273 has completed. Intraday bias will be turned back to the upside for retesting 0.9273 high. On the downside, break of 0.9017 will resume the decline from 0.9273 to retest 0.8925 low.

In the bigger picture, failure to sustain above 55 week EMA (now at 0.9183) affirms medium term bearish in USD/CHF. Break of 0.8925 support should resume the whole decline form 1.0342 (2016 high) through 0.8756 low. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 0.9273 resistance holds, in case of rebound.

