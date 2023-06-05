<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9052; (P) 0.9072; (R1) 0.9110; More…

USD/CHF is staying in consolidation below 0.9146 and intraday bias remains neutral. Further rally is expected as long as 0.9013 minor support holds. Rise from 0.8818 short term bottom is seen as corrective whole down trend from 1.0146. Above 0.9146 will target 38.2% retracement of 1.0146 to 0.8818 at 0.9325. On the downside, however, break of 0.9013 will turn bias back to the downside for retesting 0.8818 low instead.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.1046 (2022 high) is seen as a leg in the long term range pattern from 1.0342 (2016 high), which might have completed at 0.8818 already, just ahead of 0.8756 long term support. Sustained trading above 0.9058 support turned resistance should confirm medium term bottoming. Further break of 0.9439 resistance will confirm bullish trend reversal.