Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8965; (P) 0.9012; (R1) 0.9059; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CHF is turned neutral again as it recovered quickly after dipping to 0.8964. On the upside, break of 0.9146 will resume the rebound from 0.8818. Nevertheless, break of 0.8964 will extend the fall from 0.9146 to retest 0.8818 low.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.1046 (2022 high) is seen as a leg in the long term range pattern from 1.0342 (2016 high), which might have completed at 0.8818 already, just ahead of 0.8756 long term support. Sustained trading above 0.9058 support turned resistance should confirm medium term bottoming. Further break of 0.9439 resistance will confirm bullish trend reversal.