Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8991; (P) 0.9014; (R1) 0.9048; More….

USD/CHF’s rebound from 0.8886 resumed by breaking through 0.9047 temporary top. Intraday bias is back on the upside for 0.9086 resistance. Sustained break there will pave the way back to 0.9342 resistance next. On the downside, below 0.9007 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, outlook is mixed up by the deeper than expected pull back from 0.9243. Yet there was no follow through selling after hitting 0.8886. On the upside, break of 0.9243 resistance will revive the case of medium term bottoming at 0.8851, and turn outlook bullish. However, sustained break of 61.8% retracement of 0.8551 to 0.9243 at 0.8815 will argue that larger decline from 1.0146 is ready to resume through 0.8551 low.