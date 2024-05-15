Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9047; (P) 0.9074; (R1) 0.9094; More….

USD/CHF is holding above 0.9005 support and intraday bias remains neutral first. Further decline is expected as long as 0.9101 resistance holds. On the downside, break of 0.9005 will resume the fall from 0.9223 to 38.2% retracement of 0.8332 to 0.9223 at 0.8883. Nevertheless, break of 0.9101 will turn bias back to the upside for retesting 0.9223 instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.8332 medium term bottom are tentatively seen as developing into a corrective pattern to the down trend from 1.0146 (2022 high). Rejection by 0.9243 resistance, followed by sustained break of 38.2% retracement of 0.8332 to 0.9223 at 0.8883 will strengthen this case, and maintain medium term bearishness. However, decisive break of 0.9243 will argue that the trend has already reversed and turn medium term outlook bullish for 1.0146.