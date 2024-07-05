Fri, Jul 05, 2024 @ 10:23 GMT
Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8983; (P) 0.9012; (R1) 0.9031; More

USD/CHF is staying consolidation below 0.9049 and intraday bias remains neutral. Further rise is mildly in favor as long as 0.8956 support holds. Above 0.9049 will affirm the case that corrective fall from 0.9223 has completed at 0.8825. Further rally would then be seen to 0.9157 resistance next. However, firm break of 0.8956 will bring retest of 0.8825 support instead.

In the bigger picture, focus remains is now on 0.9223/9243 resistance zone. Decisive break there would complete a head and shoulder bottom pattern (ls: 0.8551; h: 0.8332; rs: 0.8825). That would indicate larger bullish trend reversal. Nevertheless, rejection by 0.9223/43 will keep medium term outlook neutral at best, for more range trading between 0.8332/9243 first.

