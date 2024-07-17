Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8922; (P) 0.8951; (R1) 0.8967; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains neutral and further fall is in favor with 0.9000 resistance intact. Below 0.8914 will bring retest of 0.8825 low. However, break of 0.9000 will turn bias back to the upside for 0.9049 resistance instead.

In the bigger picture, with 0.9243 resistance intact, medium term outlook in USD/CHF is neutral at best. For now, more sideway trading is likely between 0.8332/9243. However, firm break of 0.9243 will indicate larger bullish trend reversal.