Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8922; (P) 0.8951; (R1) 0.8967; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CHF is back on the downside as fall from 0.9049 resumed through 0.8914 temporary low. Deeper decline is expected to retest 0.8825 support next. Firm break there will resume whole fall from 0.9223 and target 60% retracement of 0.8332 to 0.9223 at 0.8672 next. On the upside, above 0.8914 support turned resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, with 0.9243 resistance intact, medium term outlook in USD/CHF is neutral at best. For now, more sideway trading is likely between 0.8332/9243. However, firm break of 0.9243 will indicate larger bullish trend reversal.